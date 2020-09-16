CItizen obituary 2

Deborah Miller Baker, 58, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. She was born November 17, 1961 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Emanuel and Kathern Miller.

Graveside services were at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Miller Family Cemetery on Buffalo Hollow Road. Pastor Sammy Reed officiated. Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

