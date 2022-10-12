Deborah Neeley, 57, of Berea, passed away October 9, 20022 at the Stanford Care & Rehab. She was born in Richmond, KY to the late Noah Hensley and Ann Miller Hensley. In addition to her mother, Deborah is survived by her children Jamie Sturgill and Kacey Neeley, sisters Victoria Clark, Sarah (James) Sparks, grandchildren Brendon Neeley whom she raised, Selena Brummer, and Hunter Ratliff. Also, two aunts who were more like sisters Doris Gortney and Elizabeth Moore, and a lifelong friend, Becky Reed. Deborah has many nieces, nephews and a host of caring friends.
Deborah grew up happily on a farm with her sisters, working in tobacco. She would go on to marry Darren Sturgill and then Lloyd Neeley, She was a graduate Kentucky Business College, and began employment doing clerical work at Berea Hospital and later at Kentucky Steel Center.
Services were Friday, October 14, 2022, at 4 p.m., with visitation from 1-4 p.m.
Lakes Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
