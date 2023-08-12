Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 51 cadets have graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth.
Cadet Class 103 graduates increase the number of KSP troopers protecting Kentucky’s 120 diverse counties to approximately 940, which is the highest number of troopers the agency has employed since 2006.
Berea's Delaney Dees was part of the graduating class and will begin her duties at KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge.
“KSP is the backbone of safety in our commonwealth, and I am honored to have these 51 Kentuckians join Team Kentucky in the name of creating safer communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “I ask that the commonwealth join me and my family in praying for these brave public servants each and every day. KSP has my administration’s full support, and we will do everything we can to ensure your safety and protection, just as you do for all Kentuckians.”
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. pledged the agency’s commitment to continue providing exceptional training and critical resources to the 51 graduates to ensure a successful and long career in law enforcement.
“I am pleased to welcome these new cadets to the ranks of trooper,” said Commissioner Burnett. “It’s been a hard-fought journey for each of them and they have more than earned the honor to wear our badge.”
Cadet Class 103 reported to the KSP training academy on February 26 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper. These graduating cadets will uphold the mission of KSP to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.
The graduates of Cadet Class 103 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.
The KSP Training Academy staff provide cadets with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to help make the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure through exceptional law enforcement.
“The commonwealth’s newest troopers have been given hundreds of hours of training to help them face tomorrows challenges,” said KSP Academy Commander Capt. Shawn Darby. “They will need everyone’s genuine support throughout their career, in good times and bad.”
Cadet Class 103 graduates and their assigned posts are:
Post 1, MAYFIELD
Kelly Underhill, Almo, Ky.
Post 2, MADISONVILLE
Ethan Garrison, Dawson Springs, Ky.
Leevi McMillin, Morgantown, Ky.
Post 3, BOWLING GREEN
Caleb Butler, Munfordville, Ky.
Hayden Phillips, Glasgow, Ky.
Mason Roten, Cave City, Ky.
Tyler Walters, Elizabethtown, Ky.
Post 4, ELIZABETHTOWN
Kenneth Anderson, Okolona, Ky.
James Grant III, Elizabethtown, Ky.
Christopher Johnson, Bloomfield, Ky.
Lukas Jones, Louisville, Ky.
Post 5, CAMPBELLSBURG
Ryan Newman, Louisville, Ky.
Matthew Sharp, Lockport, Ky.
Post 6, DRY RIDGE
Mitchell Culbertson, Highland Heights, Ky.
Dalton Curtis, Paris, Ky.
Delaney Dees, Berea, Ky.
Louis Holguin III, Lancaster, Ky.
William Howard II, Harlan, Ky.
Post 7, RICHMOND
Zachary Leigh, Lancaster, Ky.
Seth Owens, Hustonville, Ky.
Post 8, MOREHEAD
Skylar Pelfrey, Hazard, Ky.
Christian Saylor, Brodhead, Ky.
Paul Thomas, Morehead, Ky.
Post 9, PIKEVILLE
Kyle Amburgey, Mallie, Ky.
Izaeyah Dotson, Hindman, Ky.
Keithan Hamilton, Teaberry, Ky.
Trevor Spurlock, Hazard, Ky.
Gregory Whitson, Hazard, Ky.
Post 10, HARLAN
Anthony Brown, Gray, Ky.
Benjamin Collett, Pineville, Ky.
Charles Moore, Viper, Ky.
Brian Nantz, Corbin, Ky.
James Shelton, Whitesburg, Ky.
Post 11, LONDON
Dylan Rose, Corbin, Ky.
Post 13, HAZARD
Brandon Gibson, Whitesburg, Ky.
Cullen Pennington, Hyden, Ky.
Post 14, ASHLAND
Austin Castle, Nippa, Ky.
Jason Hall, Lexington, Ky.
Logan Layne, Dana, Ky.
Cody McDavid, Grayson, Ky.
Dallas Salyers, Ashland, Ky.
Post 15, COLUMBIA
Noah Brown, Liberty, Ky.
Joshua Smith, Campbellsville, Ky.
Trenton Tooley, Summer Shade, Ky.
Jordan Tucker, Parkers Lake, Ky.
Post 16, HENDERSON
Alena Dunaway, Owensboro, Ky.
Christopher Meador, Shepherdsville, Ky.
Samuel Mizner, Shepherdsville, Ky.
Charles Rafferty, Leitchfield, Ky.
Lukas Shephard, Beaver Dam, Ky.
Richard Thompson, Shepherdsville, Ky.
Several members of the graduating class received special recognition during the ceremony.
Trooper Richard Thompson received the ‘Ernie Bivens Award’. This honor is presented to a cadet who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy and fellow cadets, shows distinction as a leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training.
The class Valedictorian award, which includes a new 2023 police cruiser, was awarded to Trooper James Grant III. The Salutatorian was awarded to Trooper Trent Tooley.
Trooper Samuel Mizner received the ‘Commissioner’s Commitment to Excellence Award’. This is presented to the cadet who has demonstrated leadership, the desire to get the job done and is always determined to be the best every day.
Twenty-six cadets earned their associate degree in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from the new hiring guidelines established by the state legislature in 2017. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a KSP Trooper and earn an associate degree during the training process.
Cadet Class 103 graduates who earned an associate’s degree are:
Austin Castle, Nippa, Ky.
Dalton Curtis, Paris, Ky.
James Grant III, Elizabethtown, Ky.
Louis Holguin III, Lancaster, Ky.
William Howard II, Harlan, Ky.
Christopher Johnson, Bloomfield, Ky.
Logan Layne, Dana, Ky.
Leevi McMillin, Morgantown, Ky.
Christopher Meador, Shepherdsville, Ky.
Samuel Mizner, Shepherdsville, Ky.
Brian Nantz, Corbin, Ky.
Ryan Newman, Louisville, Ky.
Seth Owens, Hustonville, Ky.
Skylar Pelfrey, Hazard, Ky.
Cullen Pennington, Hyden, Ky.
Charles Rafferty, Leitchfield, Ky.
Dylan Rose, Corbin, Ky.
Dallas Salyers, Ashland, Ky.
Christian Saylor, Brodhead, Ky.
James Shelton, Whitesburg, Ky.
Lukas Shephard, Beaver Dam, Ky.
Joshua Smith, Campbellsville, Ky.
Trevor Spurlock, Hazard, Ky.
Richard Thompson, Shepherdsville, Ky.
Kelly Underhill, Almo, Ky.
Tyler Walters, Elizabethtown, Ky.
KSP’s recruitment branch is currently accepting applications for the upcoming cadet class 104, which is slated to begin January 2024. The deadline to apply is by close of business August 31.
For more information about career opportunities with KSP visit the website.
The Beshear-Coleman Administration has taken several steps to support law enforcement while creating safer communities.
Earlier this week, the Governor and KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. unveiled part of the administration’s upcoming budget plan to further protect law enforcement officers while making Kentucky a leader in public safety. Gov. Beshear’s proposed budget includes an additional raise for KSP troopers and officers, increased training stipend and an improved pension system for local and state law enforcement and funding for body armor.
In July, Gov. Beshear broke ground in Richmond on a new law enforcement training facility named in honor of Jody Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty May 16, 2022, while serving as chief deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Cash family, as well as state and local officials and staff from the Department of Criminal Justice Training, joined the Governor in taking a step forward to enhance the safety of Kentucky’s nearly 8,000 peace officers who risk their lives every day to protect Kentucky families.
Since taking office, Gov. Beshear has awarded almost $8 million in grant funding to assist state and local law enforcement agencies. In September 2022, the administration announced nearly $2 million in grant funding to enhance public safety, curb the sale of illegal drugs and fight addiction.
In July 2022, the Governor also announced additional steps to enhance public and officer safety, including a Western Kentucky training site feasibility study and an increased training stipend for law enforcement officers.
In April 2022, the Governor signed legislation he championed the previous year to fund a $15,000 raise for all troopers and establish paid vacation, sick leave and holiday pay, as well as enhanced health insurance contribution payments for retired KSP troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers.
For the first time in the commonwealth’s history, the Beshear-Coleman administration provided $12.2 million for KSP to purchase body cameras. Earlier this year, KSP demonstrated the new recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel.
