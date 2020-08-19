Delbert Lewis Johnson, 76, husband of Elizabeth Ann Luxmore Johnson, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Saint Joseph East in Lexington, KY. He was born September 21, 1943 in Madison County to the late Luther and Geneva Chasteen Johnson. Mr. Johnson retired from Saint Joseph Berea after a long career in nursing. An avid outdoorsman he loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed traveling. He was of the Baptist Faith.
In accordance with Mr. Johnson’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will not be any services.
