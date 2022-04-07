Being a librarian, many people recommended to me books that tell library stories. While they are all compelling, I recently read what may be the most remarkable and inspiring of the genre.
The 2019 Jojo Moyes book, Giver of Stars, tells the story of packhorse librarians in depression era rural Kentucky. The five main characters brave the harsh mountain terrain and various dangers encountered along the way to bring books to those who need them the most. For many of their patrons, the packhorse librarians are their primary provider of human connection, information and the written word. It’s truly an inspiring tale of perseverance and the critical role literacy plays in socioeconomic structures.
While the book is a fictional account, the delivery of library materials on horseback was an actual program started by Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt in 1935. Called the “Pack Horse Library Project,” it was a Works Progress Administration initiative that served the Appalachian region until 1943. Librarians - primarily women - used horses and mules to deliver books to residents of all ages. The books, storage space, processing materials and supplies were all donated by the community and managed by one head librarian (sounds somewhat familiar).
Kentucky was home to many Pack Horse Library Projects, as it found its eastern region to be the hardest hit by the Depression. Education and economic opportunity were scarce. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, when the Pack Horse Library Project began in 1935, up to 31% of eastern Kentuckians could not read, but wanted to learn. With industrialization looming, literacy presented an “escape” from the current economic paralysis.
Getting much-needed books in the hands of people in Kentucky’s remote, rural areas presented a challenge. In 1935, Kentucky only circulated 1 book per capita, as compared to the “standard” 5-10 in other states. Before the Pack Horse federal initiative, attempts had been made to organize and deliver materials to those who lived in areas without a library. In fact, our very own Berea College sent a horse drawn “book wagon” to rural residents from the late teens to the early 1920s. For over a century, librarians have worked to find a way to bring the library directly to its patrons, no matter the circumstance.
While we are not exactly hopping on horses and braving the elements to deliver materials, at the Madison County Public Library we constantly look for unique ways to bring library services to the community. Our beloved bookmobile was one of our first library services and is still on the road delivering materials daily across the county today. Bookmobile Coordinator Marcia Noe brings books to students in preschool through middle school, as well as those in retirement facilities, people who live in remote areas, and others who may have difficulties traveling to our library buildings.
Our mission to bring the library to our patrons wherever they may be started with the bookmobile, but fully expanded over the past decade through our outreach program. Brandon Thompson, MCPL’s Outreach Coordinator, hosts an average of 30 programs at various community locations each month. Brandon’s programs run the gamut, from book clubs and armchair travel to karaoke and drama clubs.
Delivering the library to the community via outreach also creates a wealth of connection and partnership with other agencies. Brandon’s drama club is a group effort we share with the Madison County Family Resource Youth Service Center and the Madison Southern Theater program. What started as an afterschool activity has now grown into one of MCPL Outreach’s most popular programs, and a favorite among students at Farristown and Foley Middle Schools. Their first live performance, “The Super Non-Heroes” by Taryn Temple, will premier on Thursday, April 14, at 7PM, at the Madison Southern Auditorium. The show is free of charge and open to everyone.
Just knowing that these kids - along with anyone else served by our bookmobile and outreach programs - are able to use library services, barrier free, without worrying about how to get to a building, is the modern library tale that inspires me to persevere no matter the circumstances. I think our packhorse predecessors would be proud.
