Delmar Lee Rogers

Delmar Lee Rogers, 73, husband of the late Carolyne Marie Rogers, passed away July 5, 2021 at his home in Berea.

Delmar’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. The family would like to thank Hospice Care Plus and donations in memory of Delmar should be made to Hospice Care Plus. 

Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.

