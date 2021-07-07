Delmar Lee Rogers, 73, husband of the late Carolyne Marie Rogers, passed away July 5, 2021 at his home in Berea.
Delmar’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. The family would like to thank Hospice Care Plus and donations in memory of Delmar should be made to Hospice Care Plus.
Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Delmar Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.