Citizen obituary

Delmer Kendrick, 72 of Berea, was born on Dec 14, 1947 to the late Henry and Nola Sparks Kendrick, he departed this life on August 30, 2020 at Baptist Health in Richmond, KY after a long illness. He was of the Holiness Faith and a member of the Big Hill Holiness Church. He retired from Nacco after 32 ½ years of service. Delmer was also preceded in death by 3 sisters: Helen Kendrick, Thelma Harold, and Pauline Murray, and 4 brothers: Arnold, Wayne, Lonnie, and Ellis Kendrick.Funeral services will be Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Isaacs and Brother Leonard Wilder officiating. Burial will be in the Cartersville Cemetery. Visitation will also be Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 2 p .m. at Lakes Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Delmer Kendrick, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 3
First Visitation
Thursday, September 3, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.

