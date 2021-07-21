Dennis Charles Harlan McKinney, 46, husband of Melissa Nicole McKinney passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Saint Joseph Berea.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 19, 2021, at noon also at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Bro. Calvin Marshall officiated. Burial followed in Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
