Dennis Charles Harlan McKinney

Dennis Charles Harlan McKinney, 46, husband of Melissa Nicole McKinney passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Saint Joseph Berea.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 19, 2021, at noon also at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Bro. Calvin Marshall officiated. Burial followed in Madison County Memorial Gardens.

Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

 

To send flowers to the family of Dennis McKinney, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you