Dennis McKinney, 69, husband of 51 years to Ethel Marie Bradley McKinney, passed away Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at his residence in Berea.
Funeral services were 11a.m. Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Bro. Calvin Marshall and Bro. Cecil Greenwood officiated. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Davis and Powell funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Dennis McKinney, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.