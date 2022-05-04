Derby Pie

Lincoln Halley gives Madison Southern High School junior Kylie Johnson a pie to the face as the the Early Childhood Education Pathway at Madison Southern High School hosted the “Kingston Little Derby” for Kindergartners at Kingston Elementary.  Approximately 100 kindergartners joined high school students in a variety of Derby inspired activities including “Derby Pie in the Face” “Ring around the Rosie,” “Design a Jockey Silk,” along with many other crafts and games. Kindergartners were treated with Derby Pie and Mock Mint Juleps at lunch.  The day was capped off with Derby foot races.  Students ran in heats and the fastest child received a garland of roses.  The day was a fun-filled  collaboration between the two Madison County schools. 

Recommended for you