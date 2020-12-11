The Saint Joseph Berea Foundation recently recognized its 2021 Physician of the Year award recipient. Jason Deskins, DO, of Inez, who specializes in emergency medicine, was presented the 2021 Physician of the Year award during a virtual ceremony.
The Foundation annually recognizes one outstanding Physician of the Year at Saint Joseph Berea who demonstrates the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. Dr. Deskins was nominated by Etta Bush, a nurse from Saint Joseph Berea.
“No matter the situation, Dr. Deskins always listens to the patient and staff and addresses all concerns in a caring, compassionate manner,” said Bush. “He always takes time to educate the patient about their diagnosis and addresses the patient and family concerns.”
Dr. Deskins grew up in Inez and says he knew he wanted to be a physician in the third grade after his best friend’s mother, a nurse, let him wear a lab coat to school for career day. He says he always knew he wanted to help people in life and admired the way doctors could accomplish that.
After completing his education at both the University of Kentucky and the Pikeville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Deskins joined the Saint Joseph Berea team.
His colleagues say Deskins has continued this tradition of putting patients’ needs ahead of his own, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and treating his patients like family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.