The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Jana Riley, 41, of Nicholasville on charges related to child sexual abuse material. The Electronic Crime Branch began investigating after receiving information from the Madison County Detention Center that a contract employee had child sexual abuse material on a personally owned cellular phone. The material was located during an internal investigation relating to a separate incident.
After the investigation by the Electronic Crime Branch, Riley was charged with one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a class B felony. She was lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center without incident. She is employed by Southern Health Partners.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
