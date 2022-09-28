Diana Gerarda Inchingolo, 65, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was born July 19, 1957, in Chicago, IL., to the late Richard Armando and June Arlene Zeno Inchingolo. Diana knew at a young age she wanted to serve others in some way so most of her working life she was a Police Assistant with Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. She was very creative with writing and art, and the quintessential Army mom, moving wherever her daughter Nicole was stationed during her 15-year tenure in the U.S. Army. While Nicole was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan Diana would send care packages to all the soldiers she was serving with. Diana was of the Catholic faith.
Other than Nicole her husband Ian Abney and their son Finn all of Berea, she is survived by four siblings, Gerrilyn Dambra, Frank Inchingolo, Michael Inchingolo all of Illinois, and Judy Manz of Colorado.
Cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
