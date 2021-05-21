M
y brother Dwayne brought over some old pictures in a box from my Granny’s house.
He was surprised to discover a small diary of hers from 1972 in there. He had never noticed it before since it was just a small notebook.
I’m guessing that my granny Gladys had more time on her hands then. Her youngest daughter Charlotte was attending Berea College while she lived at home. (From the sound of the diary, Charlotte had an active social calendar.) Gladys’ other two children were already married and out of the house.
Church was an important part of her life. She taught Sunday school for many years at Glades Christian Church. She had listed attendance numbers in her diary. Her husband Charles served on the board.
With all the isolation of the COVID-19, I must admit I am slightly jealous of all the family meals Gladys had. My family even joined some of those meals, but since I was only around four, I have no memories of them.
Gladys also mentioned phone calls (some lasting two hours), written letters, and actual visits.
I am enjoying this brief snapshot of her life. I wish it had covered more, especially the difficult times she faced in her life.
• Gordon and Salter, Chartered, in Richmond are closing. The doctors there delivered both of my daughters.
• Congratulations on retirement after 45 years.
• Congratulations are certainly in order for the graduating seniors of 2021.
No class before has faced the continuing difficulties that have plagued you.
Whatever you may face in your future, just know that you will overcome it!
———
