The Berea Lions Club welcomed Dr. Patrick Dillon to speak at their September 12 meeting, at the Smokehouse Grill in Berea. Dr. Dillon began his career as a physical therapist, and later graduated from U.K. with a PhD in Gerontology, which he now teaches at Berea College. “I was a physical therapist for a long time and clinically worked with older adults - so that would be geriatrics...in medicine it’s typically concerned with physical health. Gerontology is much broader, it includes geriatrics - not just the biology of ageing, but the psychology of ageing, the sociology of ageing. Gerontology is a holistic integrated way to think and do something about the process of ageing.
Dillon led the group through an exercise he uses with his Berea College course to increase awareness of thinking about older people. Participants were asked to think about the first words or phrases that came to mind when hearing the phrase, “old person.” Among the terms used were, “Decreased mobility... increased medical issues...memory loss...depression...’Golden years’...financial concerns...wisdom....physical changes....shopping...transportation needs...not being able to do the kinds of things you used to do...loneliness...loss of independence, etc..”
The group was later asked to rank selections “positive,”” negative,” or “neutral.” Dillon noted a majority of negative responses to the listings. He noted the similarity of responses to his students when put through the same exercise. Dillon noted the majority of his students gave a “positive” response when hearing the term “Grand Parent.”
Dillon cited research showing older people with positive age beliefs have better health and live on average seven and one half years longer than those with negative age beliefs. He noted the effects of negative portrayals of ageing on TV, movies, birthday cards, jokes on physical, as well as mental health. He noted the importance of more positive impressions on younger people who internalize these feelings and reactions.
“Our population is getting older to the sense that the proportion of people 65 years and older, that piece of the pie is getting bigger... the children’s piece of the pie is getting smaller - and so these students are going to grow up in this world, but think 60 years from now...they’re going to be lost. Those age beliefs that they are internalizing now will adversely affect them.
He spoke positively about the impact of Berea Home Village...”Our mission is to help Berea seniors thrive at home for as long as possible...Our vision is of a community that promotes well-being in all stages of life. I see this as why we’re doing that...It’s important that all ages get together.
Interested in community service and helping people? Come visit the Berea Lions Club on the 2nd and 4th Monday, 6:30 p.m., at the Smokehouse Grill, 359 Old Peggy Flat Rd, Berea..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.