For the first time in my lifetime, I woke up this week without the possibility of a chemical weapons disaster at the Bluegrass Army Depot.
Small leaks were reported periodically, but thankfully, they were no harm to the general public. Zone signs posted on our roadways and emergency kits stored in our homes and offices, served as a daily reminder that a chemical disaster could happen at any time because of our close proximity to the deadly poison stored in igloos on property owned by the United States Army located here in Madison County.
Older model school buses were parked at nearby schools to transport students and staff to nearby counties in the event of an emergency. Luckily those buses never had to be used to steer clear of danger.
For nearly eight decades, rockets filled with mustard agent, VX and sarin nerve agents have been stored at the Richmond facility. Overall, approximately two percent of the chemical weapons that were stored in the United States.
Many of our local, state and national leaders fought tirelessly to dispose of the weapons that posed a danger on the property, which features 14,594 acres. One of those men who, Craig Williams, a local advocate for the disposal of those chemical weapons. Williams and the Kentucky Environmental Foundation were instrumental in leading the charge to dismantle the deadly warfare.
The dangers of stored chemical weapons became apparent on a land near an Army test site in Utah in 1968 when 5,600 sheep died in the spring of that year.
Those weapons featured a deadly combination of explosives and deadly poison and the process of taking them apart safely wasn’t an easy task, but one that became easier through advanced technology.
Williams became involved in the process in 1984 when the Army announced plans to destroy the local agent would be burned in incenerators that could have posed a danger to the public because of the possibility of dangerous toxins that could have leaked into the atmosphere.
When the process began at the Richmond facility in 2019, liquid nerve was drained from the warheads and then were mixed with water, caustic soda and heated. The leftover liquid, hydrolysate, was transported to Texas and finally incinerated.
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was beneficial in making sure weapons in his home state were destroyed and his office first announced the final weapon stored at the depot was safely disposed.
The clean-up phase now begins at the facility. Thankfully we no longer live under the threat of a chemical weapons disaster in our own backyard.
We all can breathe a sigh of relief as we go about our daily lives.
