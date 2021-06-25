Maybe you heard about the man who went to the doctor complaining about being sore all over.
“Well, show me where you hurt,” the doctor said.
The fellow touched his finger to his arm. “That hurts,” he said. He touched his finger to his leg. “That hurts.” He touched his finger to his chest. “That hurts.” He touched his finger to his head. “That hurts, too.”
“I know what the problem is,” the doctor said.
“Give it to me straight,” the fellow said. “What’s the diagnosis?”
“You have a broken finger,” the doctor said.
Did you ever know anyone who is “sore” all the time? I mean “sore” in terms of always being mad about one thing or another or always having something to complain about. Those kinds of people sure aren’t much fun to be around.
I suspect you’ve noticed that lots of people across America are “sore” these days. We see them on TV, fussing about anything and everything. We see them on Facebook, complaining constantly. We hear them griping about neighbors, spouses, retailers, government leaders, you name it.
Not long ago, I was walking through the picnic area of a busy park that was being used by lots of immigrants who I assumed had only recently arrived in the U.S. I don’t know when I had heard so much laughter. These folks were truly enjoying America and all of its bounty. They were absolutely delighted by simple things that so many people who grew up here take for granted, like the taste of a grilled hotdog smeared with ketchup and mustard, a frosty Pepsi fished out of a Styrofoam cooler, children giggling as they splashed in water along the shallow edge of a lake, proud mothers and fathers taking it all in, seeing their families enjoy the blessings of being in America.
Contrast that with so many of our neighbors who were born here, who spend so much of their time “sore” about one thing or another. They spend their days listening to talking heads on TV and radio who give them a fresh supply of things to be angry about.
I’m convinced the Lord isn’t pleased with that kind of thing. In fact, God’s Word admonishes us over and over again not to be “sore.”
“Cease from anger and forsake wrath,” we’re told in Psalm 37:8.
The truth is it’s hard to have a convincing Christian witness when we’re angry. That’s why God’s word tells us, “Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath, for the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God” (James 1:19:20).
Too many people are like the fellow with the broken finger, “sore” all over.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
