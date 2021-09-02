B
erea has only had five Mayors in history. Dr. Clifford Kerby was one of them and he left behind a legacy in the city.
Kerby passed away in 2010 at age 78, but his contributions to our community as mayor and a medical doctor are still remembered to this day.
Last Friday, the bridge that over Silver Creek at U.S. 25 was named in his honor, a fitting tribute for Kerby, who loved sports cars and probably drove over that bridge hundreds of times in his lifetime.
Former City Administrator Randy Stone, who probably knew Kerby from a political standpoint, reminisced about Kirby during the ceremony that also featured speakers included Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, State Representative Deanna Frazier (District 81), retired Berea City Administrator Randy Stone, longtime Berea corporate counsel James T. Gilbert, former Berea City Council member Virgil Burnside, actor Muse Watson, Kerby’s daughter Sonja Dee Loftis. His wife, Diane Kerby, also was in attendance and helped unveil the sign that will be displayed on the roadside near the bridge.
More than a mayor, Kerby cared about his constituents and his patients and readers recalled the impact he had on their lives.
“My daddy thought the world of Ole Doc Kirby,” Vicki Rose said. “He was a real doctor who cared about his patients and back then, if you didn’t have insurance, the visit was affordable.”
That was even before health insurance became more of a business, instead of letting doctors have the first and last say in the well-being of their patients.
He wore several hats and they both fit very well while he served as mayor from 1981-2002.
“I loved Dr. Mayor, as I affectionately called him,” Tina Lake Marcum said.
Many of his former patients still remember the impact he had on their lives during his time as a medical doctor.
“I loved him dearly,” Melissa Hutchins said. “He was the greatest doctor I have ever known, but he was a friend and I think of him often.”
During his time in office, Kerby established the Berea Industrial Authority, was chairman of the Madison County Airport Board. He loved sports cars,, stamp collecting and model ship making and also was an actor within the community and often portrayed “Big Daddy” in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
“(I) loved Dr. Kerby,” Rhonda Ash added. “He was definitely one of a kind.”
And the late mayor and doctor is definitely missed.
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
