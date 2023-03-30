A documentary commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the April 3,1974 tornado that struck Madison County, taking the lives of seven residents, is being planned.
Organizers are searching for people to interview about their experiences during that time and are also looking for photographs taken of the tornado and subsequent damage.
The 1974 tornado was part of what became known as the 1974 Super Tornado Outbreak, which spanned several states from Alabama to Michigan to Virginia. The outbreak spawned a record 148 tornados in a 24-hour period.
Across the country, 319 people died, including 71 in Kentucky. Those killed in Madison County were Dan, Mary and Barbara Long; Benny Joe and Carol Pearson, and Alvin and Ruth Lainhart.
White Hall Elementary School suffered severe damage when a tornado touched down near I-75 Exit 90. The storm knocked out power for several days and forced the cancellation of county schools as well as Eastern Kentucky University.
The tornados ripped through the west and northern regions of the county, with the arenas new Cottonburg, I-75 Exit 90, Red House, and Union City suffering the most damage. Many roads across the county were impassable due to debris and fallen trees.
Those interested in participating in the documentary may contact the Battle of Richmond Visitors Center (859) 624-0013.
Early plans are to conduct interviews this year with a release date of April 3, 2024.
