Perhaps you remember the old tale about the flea that got tired of waiting his turn to get on Noah’s Ark. The flea started jumping from one animal to the next to get to the front of the line, finally landing on the back of an elephant. The huge pachyderm turned and said angrily: “Here you go with the pushing and shoving.”
That elephant certainly should have had thick enough hide that it wouldn’t have been bothered by a tiny flea. But the truth is it doesn’t take much to set some people off. Perhaps you’ve known someone who can come unhinged at even the slightest offense.
That’s not the Christian way. The Bible tells us that people who follow the Lord “must not be quarrelsome but kind to everyone (2 Timothy 2:24).” And that we are to “do all things without grumbling (Philippians 2:14).”
Back when I was living in the Appalachian region while working for The Associated Press, I remember a pastor telling the story about a lady who fussed about everything. It seemed nothing could make her happy. She was a habitual complainer and she wasn’t shy about unleashing her grievances on everyone around her.
She would criticize her family. She’d criticize her friends. She’d criticize other church members. She’d criticize the song leader. But, worst of all in the preacher’s view, she would criticize the pastor and his sermons.
That is until the day during a church service she began to feel guilty about things she had said and walked forward during an old-fashioned altar call.
“Pastor, the Lord has convicted me of my sins of murmuring and complaining,” she said. “My tongue is offending people, and I want to put it on the altar.”
The pastor pointed the woman toward the altar and said: “Lady, it’s only about 20 feet long. Fit as much of your tongue on there as you can, and don’t worry about what’s left over.”
The Bible leaves no room for doubt about the dangers of an uncontrolled tongue. In James 3:8, we’re told it is “an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.”
That scripture goes on to lament that some people dare use their tongues to bless God and to curse men.
“Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things out not so to be” (James 3:10).
Let’s not be like that woman with the long tongue or like that elephant that finds offense at the smallest trespass.
———
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or by calling (502) 514-6857.
