The Berea Parks and Recreation Department had its 5th annual Pooch Poolooza on Monday at the Berea City Pool. The free dog swim offered pets and their owners a final opportunity to swim in the pool. Following the event, the pool was drained and closed for the season. The Parks and Recreation Department took pet food and other items to donate to the Madison County Animal Shelter. In photo, Kathryn Howson holds Astra during the swim. Approximately 50 pets and 100 partons attended the event.
