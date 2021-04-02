The Berea City Council Parks and Recreation Committee voted to recommend an official name for the Harrison Road dog park, honoring Tillie, the late local canine who used to accompany hikers to the Pinnacles.
Councilmember Teresa Scenters suggested the name Tillie Off Leash Dog Area at last week’s park’s meeting, and the committee voted unanimously to recommend the name for approval by the Berea City Council.
In addition, Scenters recommended that the park include signage highlighting the details of Tillie’s story. The sign could be like the ones used in the Berea Story Trail in Berea City Park, Scenters suggested.
“She’s the most famous dog in Berea in my memory,” Scenters said of Tillie when putting forward he recommendation. Other committee members noted the suggestion to honor Tillie has been met with great enthusiasm from citizens.
Tillie passed away in July of 2013 at the age of 13. She began living with Ron and Bhana Deaver beginning in about 2003, where the couple resided in a home near Indian Fort. The friendly canine was known to accompany hikers on their treks to the Pinnacles as much as 10 times a day.
Tillie wore a golden tag that read: “My name is Tillie. I am not a stray. I live next door. Let’s go for a hike!”
Last week, Berea City Administrator David Gregory noted that fencing at the dog park is expected to be installed as early as Thursday, and that city crews from the Public Works Department have been installing a water line to serve the bottle filler and dog water bowl. Meanwhile, benches were installed on Monday.
Berea Parks and Recreation Chair John Payne said he is relieved to see progress on the facility after years of discussing it. “It’s been nice to see actual progress on this dog park that’s been 12 years in the running,” Payne said. The dog park is projected to cost less than $20,000.
