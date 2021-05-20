The “Tillie Off Leash Dog Area” opened to the public last Saturday, giving dog owners a place to take their pets. The park, located on Harrison Road, near the Public Works Department, is named after Tillie, a late local canine who accompanied hikers to the Pinnacles. Tillie passed away in July of 2013 at the age of 13. She began living with Ron and Bhana Deaver in 2003, where the couple resided in a home near Indian Fort. The friendly canine was known to accompany hikers on their treks to the Pinnacles as much as 10 times a day. Tillie wore a golden tag that read: “My name is Tillie. I am not a stray. I live next door. Let’s go for a hike!” Berea City Council member Teresa Scenters suggested the name Tillie Off Leash Dog Area and said the canine was “the most famous dog in my memory,” she said. The park has been a project that has been discussed by city officials for more than a a decade. Lori Lawson is pictured with Ginger during last week’s grand opening.
