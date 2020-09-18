The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic assault on Kindred Lane in Berea on Thursday September 16 and made two arrests.
As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed, leading to the seizure of an indoor marijuana grow, suspected methamphetamine, and cocaine.
Chasity Ray, 28, of Berea was arrested and charged with cultivating marijuana over five plants. A male subject fled the scene prior to the arrival of Madison County Sheriff Deputies. Ray was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
Berea Police Department Sgt. Casey Botkin observed the male subject, Benjamin Patrick Bussey Gay, 25, of Berea walking on Glades Road on Friday morning. Gay was in the company of Chasity Ray who had been released from the Madison County Detention Center on her own recognizance the previous day.
Berea Police Department apprehended Gay on the cultivating marijuana charge, stemming from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office search warrant.
Gay and Ray were in the possession of two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen to the Berea Police Department. Also, in their possession was suspected Methamphetamine, suspected Fentanyl, marijuana, digital scales, and $706 in U.S. currency.
Gay and Ray remain lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation by Deputy Martin Wesley and Deputy Todd Chitwood.
