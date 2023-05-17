As family we are eternally grateful for the time that we had with Donald Ray Hansel, better known to all as Don. Born in Rockcastle County, he was the son of the late Saley Hansel (who passed away during WW II) and Mary B. Henson Hansel Rowlett.
Don was a strong willed and hard-working man but was best known for his quick wit and was someone who never met a stranger. He could start a conversation with anyone and usually many walked away smiling after their encounter with him.
Don was fascinated with the universe and its creation. He could spend hours reading and watching the History Channel. Science was always a favorite study in college and continued on into his later years. He had the best recall of anyone. He could look at someone after years had moved between you and could remember who you were. He loved mowing his lawn after retirement with his zero turn John Deere. Donuts were his favorite treat to take to veterinarians, nurses, doctor visits and friends. Most of all, he loved taking care of his family. Being a part of his sons lives during their youth sports careers gave him some of his best enjoyment.
During this difficult time, we find solace in continuing to celebrate his life thru memories that he left as a husband of 57 ½ years to Sharon Dotson Hansel; father to Donald Brian Hansel and the late Sean Ray Hansel; grandfather to his first-born grandchild, Whitney Lynn Hansel whom he cherished; 5 step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Harold James (Jeannette) Rowlett, Berea, KY and Roy Edward (Freda) Rowlett, Sr, Lexington, KY; sister, Sandra K. Wooten, Cotter, AR; nephews, Taylor Wooten, AR and Mickey Wooten, Yellowstone, MT, Roy Edward (Kristy) Rowlett, Jr, Lexington; and cousin, James (Carol) Cadwell, IN.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree, sing a song, watch the sunset, go fishing or ride your bike and enjoy your life God gave you.
Johnson Funeral Home in Georgetown is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.