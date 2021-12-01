Donald Lee Combs, 91, died Sunday November 28, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital Richmond. Don was born in Hazard, August 31 1930 to the late George Washington and Emily Jane (Sumner) Combs.
During his life Don owned several businesses in Berea Ky including the Tastee-Freez Drive-In Restaurant, and Don’s Discount Dollar Store. In partnership with others his business ventures included The Prince Royal Motel, Arby’s Restaurant, Sonny’s Restaurants in Central Kentucky, and Save-A-Lot Grocery Stores throughout the state as part of Saver Group Inc. Most recently Don was the owner of Combs Apartments in Berea.
Don was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the American Legion and Rotary Club. He received a Special Recognition Award from The Berea Chamber of Commerce on November 14, 2019 for a lifetime of entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to Berea’s Economic Development, he was also a Kentucky Colonel
Other than his parents he is preceded in death by three brothers: George Combs, John Combs, and Charles Combs; three sisters: Thelma Combs, Judy Combs and Betty (Combs) Jones. Don is survived by one sister Jackie (Combs) Lake of Berea, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday at Lakes Funeral Home, with at Lakes Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home. Military burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Attendees are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Rick Thomas, Jerry Little, Dan Ball, Danny Ballinger, Jeff Johnson, and Gary Jones. Honorary Pall Bearers are: Wendall Combs, Dale Combs, Larry Noe, Joe Walters, Gary Riley, Carson Riley, J.C. Dickerson and Luther Little. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallaceton Baptist Church.
