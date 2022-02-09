On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Donna Powell Mitchell of Lexington went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 78. Donna was born on August 14, 1943 in Berea, Kentucky to Thomas and Ersie (Hazelwood) Powell. Growing up in Berea and attending Berea High School she loved Kentucky her whole life and served the state of Kentucky as a Notary Public. She worked for Fayette County Public Schools where she worked for over 42 years at Morton Middle School.
She was a strong, generous, and elegant woman. She loved her family and was a faithful friend. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Thomas, and her mother, Ersie. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Young and son-in-law Joshua Young of St. Augustine, Florida and many cherished cousins.
A Memorial Celebration will be Saturday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at Milward-Man O’ War located at 1509 Trent Boulevard with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association may be made in her name to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. https://billygraham.org/checkout/give-honor-memorial.php www.milwardfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.