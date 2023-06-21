The Berea Chamber of Commerce hosted the inaugural Donna Reed Memorial Wiffle Ball Tournament Saturday at the Berea Skate Park. The event is the first of its kind in Berea and Craig Loftis State Farm emerged as the winner after defeating Realty World Adams and Associates in the championship game.
Donna Reed Memorial Wiffle Ball Tournament a success
- By Les Nicholson
