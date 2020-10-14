Donnie Alexander, 67, husband of Pamela Arthur Alexander, passed away Sunday Oct. 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Donnie is the son of the late Reo and Daisy Webb Alexander, and he was preceded in death by a sister Brenda Perrin. Donnie was retired from the Department of Transportation with the State of Kentucky, Donnie loved his dogs and chickens, Bluegrass music, old cars, and long drives in the country.
Funeral services will be Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at 1 pm at Lakes Funeral Home, burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery at Red Lick. Visitation will be Friday from 11 am – 1 pm at Lakes Funeral Home.
