Donnie Coleman Gadd, 80, of Waco died at his residence Wednesday, March 9, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Kenny Davis officiated and burial followed in Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
