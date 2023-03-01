Doris Meadows, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Monday Feb. 27, 2023.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, there will be a private graveside service with Bro. Cecil Burns officiating.
