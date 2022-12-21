By Andy McDonald For The Citizen
Berea Housing Authority Executive Director Doris Wyatt was honored with an excellence in public service award Tuesday, capping nearly 35 years as the agency’s chief executive. Wyatt officially ends her tenure as director on Jan. 1.
In presenting the award at Tuesday’s Berea City Council meeting, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley praised Wyatt for her dedication and years of service. “I’m happy for Doris, but sad for the residents that she is retiring,” Fraley said.
Wyatt drew praise from several council members, including Jim Davis, Teresa Scenters, Cora Jane Wilson, and Steve Caudill, who noted the housing authority complexes on Rogers Street and Morgan Street were always well run.
“I think it’s a testament to your work that I’ve never seen public housing poorly done [in Berea],” Caudill said. “It’s always been well done and not something that was run down. We’ve had really safe, well run public housing and that’s a testament to your work.” Wilson and Scenters agreed, saying the housing authority properties were operated to be part of the neighborhood, not just a government entity.
In her remarks to the council, Wyatt stated she helped transition approximately 870 families to Berea Housing Authority property, many of whom have since moved on to purchase their own homes. She thanked her husband, George Wyatt, and her family, but also expressed gratitude to Berea. “I couldn’t have down this without the support of the community,” Wyatt said.
Last week, the city announced Melinda Carter will step up as the new executive director effective January 2.
In other news, the council heard a report from the city’s industrial development consultant Lucas Witt of MWM Consulting. Witt reported that Berea’s industrial prospects are looking good for 2023, as the city recently completed a spec building on Farristown Industrial Road, and is looking to capitalize on $500,000 in state funding to upgrade the infrastructure in the Berea Industrial Park. Projects include construction of a build-ready pad for a new industry.
Given the trends in what prospective manufacturers are looking for in Kentucky, Witt said projects like the 50,000-square foot spec building near Farristown Middle School and the building pad are the kinds of advantages Berea needs to attract to industry and jobs to the city.
“Speed for market is really important,” Witt said. “And this [spec building] is going to get us to market that much quicker. Hopefully this is the start of a successful business and technology park.”
Witt also noted that efforts are underway to capitalize on the conclusion of the chemical weapons demilitarization project at the Blue Grass Army Depot, in which Berea, Richmond and county officials hope to leverage the existing skilled workforce at the site to potentially attract new industries to the region.
Officials thanked Witt for his assistance, stating he continues to help the city seize new opportunities in industrial development.
“This has really been a good working relationship with Lucas and his company, and what we have seen in the last four years is just the beginning,” Fraley said, stating there are exciting developments in the works. “I’m confident we’ll see good, if not great, economic development news over the next several years. I think we’re getting very close to achieving a vision that when young people begin their career, they can choose to stay in Berea, make a good living, and live the American dream, and I think we’re well on the way to doing that. The number of jobs is increasing, and the wages are increasing.”
In other business, Fraley announced the appointment of Rebecca McClure Isaacs to the Code Enforcement Board.
Additionally, Councilman John Payne addressed the council for the final time as officials expressed their appreciation for his service. “I will continue to the path to service and I hope to see everybody at the Madison County Public Library often,” Payne said.
The new Berea City Council is expected to be sworn in on Thursday at 6 p.m. David Rowlette will be joining incumbents Ronnie Terrill, Cora Jane Wilson, Steve Caudill, Jerry Little, Teresa Scenters, Katie Startzman and Jim Davis.
