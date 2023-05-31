Dorothy Kathern Cain, 84, passed away surrounded by her family at home on May 24.
Funeral services were held at Lakes Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 30. Burial followed in the Scaffold Cane Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
