Dorothy Lee Hobbs peacefully passed away at the age of 97 on Friday, July 28, 2023, at The Terrace. She was a devoted member of her church and had a passion for wearing hats that brought joy to those around her. She was born in Connersville, Indiana to the late Tilmon and Bessie Stewart Townsend, and retired from ICI of America in 1993.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Hobbs, and her son, Paul Edwin Hobbs, as well as her seven siblings, Belle Townsend, Brownlow Townsend, Judy Nealey, James Townsend, Tilmon Townsend, Jr., Ann Meldrim, and Lola Fergueson.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Stephen Durand (Diana) Hobbs, Susan Diane Walker, and Myron Kelly (Janna Flowers) Hobbs, who will forever cherish the memories they shared with their mother. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; Dawn Grosheider, Paula Hobbs, Jeromy Hobbs, Paul Hobbs, Rose Still, Laura Crump, Colin Walker, and Naomi Hobbs, fourteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Lydia Spranger, one daughter-in-law, Mary Hobbs, and one sister-in-law, Cora Townsend, all of whom were blessed to have known and loved her. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11am at the Berea Church of God, where she faithfully worshiped. Prior to the service, friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Thursday evening from 4-8pm at the church. Services in New Albany, Indiana will take place on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Kraft Funeral Home from 5-8 pm and the burial will follow on Tuesday at Kraft Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Myron Hobbs, Colin Walker, Jeromy Hobbs, and Paul Hobbs.
Dorothy will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her warm smile, and her love for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
