Doug Himes, 60, husband of Pearl McKinney Himes, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at St Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Doug worked construction as a Roofer. Doug was born in Berea to the late Charles Pearson and Laura Himes Lunsford and he was preceded in death by his step father Jerry Lunsford.
Doug is survived by his wife Pearl McKinney Himes, his sons: Justin (Kayla) Himes, and Dakota ‘Cody’ Himes, his sisters: Kathy (Joe) Bryant, Kim (Arthur) Anglin, and Kim (Jimmy) Sharpe, and his three grandchildren: Paige, Hunter and Houston Himes, and his sister-in-law Mary Lou Powell.
Funeral services were Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home and burial followed at the Bryant Cemetery at New Zion in Jackson County. www.lakesfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.