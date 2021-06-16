Linda Coyle hosted kids from the summer camp program at LaFontaine Preparatory School this week on the family farm on Big Hill Road. The students, ages 4-12, got the opportunity to experience alpacas, miniature donkeys, cows, zebus, and a variety of goats during their tour of the farm this week. “We send a very gratefula nd heartfelt thank you to Mike and Linda Coyle,” camp worker Chassity Wright said. “They graciously opened their home to us, and our campers made memories that will last a lifetime.”
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Berea Police Report
- Madison County Marriage Licenses May 26 - June 1, 2021
- Park bench dedicated in honor of late Magistrate Larry Combs
- Madison County Detention Center: June 14, 2021
- Peggy Allen Pollard
- Madison County Detention Center: June 7, 2021
- It's time to clean up the creek
- Madison County Detention Center RecapL May 27 - May 30, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: June 12, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: June 10, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.