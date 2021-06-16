Coyle Farm

Linda Coyle hosted kids from the summer camp program at LaFontaine Preparatory School this week on the family farm on Big Hill Road. The students, ages 4-12, got the opportunity to experience alpacas, miniature donkeys, cows, zebus, and a variety of goats during their tour of the farm this week. “We send a very gratefula nd heartfelt thank you to Mike and Linda Coyle,” camp worker Chassity Wright said. “They graciously opened their home to us, and our campers made memories that will last a lifetime.”

Tags

Recommended for you