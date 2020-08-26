Dr. Cleophus Charles, 77, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in LexingtonPrivate funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Loretta Reynolds, President Lyle Roelofs and Rev. Jack Hall officiating. You may join the family via livestream at 1 p.m. on our web page at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com. A complete obituary will appear in next week’s edition.
