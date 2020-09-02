Sadly another member of the Charles family has received his wings. Dr. Cleophus Charles, born August 10, 1943, entered eternal rest on August 23, 2020. No one loved God or shared his knowledge of God more than brother Cleophus. Waiting at Heaven’s gate to greet him are: his loving wife, Rosa Charles; his parents Rubin and Dorcas Charles; Brothers - Rubin Charles Jr., O.C. Charles, Dobbs Samuel Charles, Joe L. Charles Sr.; Sisters – Catherine Charles and Willie Charles.
Private homegoing services were held on Saturday, August 29 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Berea Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to the Black Cultural Center C/O Berea College, Berea, Kentucky 40403.
