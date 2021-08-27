Kerby Bridge

The Kentucky Department of Transportation, District 7, dedicated the bridge located on Richmond Road/U.S. 25 in honor of late Berea Mayor Clifford F. Kerby M.D. Friday at Berea City Hall. The program was presented by Natasha Lacy of the Department of Transportation. Speakers at the event included Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, State Representative Deanna Frazier (District 81), retired Berea City Administrator Randy Stone, longtime Berea corporate counsel James T. Gilbert, former Berea City Council member Virgil Burnside, actor Muse Watson, Kerby's daughter Sonja Dee Loftis. Miss Brooke Danielle Way sang “The Impossible Way” and played “God Bless America” on the violin, while Addelyn Kate Moody, Miss Pre-teen Kentucky, performed My Old Kentucky Home. The sign was unveiled by Frazier, Loftis, Diane Kerby and Fraley.

Tags

Recommended for you