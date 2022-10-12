Dr. Emogene Moore Hogg-Hartman, 91, of Berea passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was born February 2, 1931 in Hunter, daughter of the late Ellis and Josie Lykins Moore. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jim Hartman, her son Ellis Ray Hogg, her late husband who was the father of her children Dr. Edd C. Hogg, brother George Clement Moore and sister Shirley Horn.
Emogene was a dedicated and faithful member of Berea Baptist Church where she served as Deacon to the congregation and Sunday School teacher for the Philathea Sunday School Class. She was recognized for continuous, faithful Sunday School attendance for the last 57 years. She was a 1949 graduate of Betsy Lane High School (Floyd County), graduate of Berea College with B.S. in Business Education, Masters Degree in Business Education from Eastern Kentucky University and attained her Doctorate from the University of Tennessee. She was a retired professor at Eastern Kentucky University where taught in the College of Business with 34 years of service.
Her passion was her beloved Berea. She was appointed to the Berea Housing Authority Board of Directors in 1995. She received numerous outstanding awards for community service including the Woman of the Year Award from Berea Chamber of Commerce and the Red Tie Award from Mayor Clifford Kerby in 2001. She was instrumental in bringing the Boys and Girls Club of America to Madison County and creating the Berea Skate Park. She partnered with others to open the Berea Health Ministry clinic, and was a strong supporter and fundraiser for Hospice Care Plus and the Spoonbread Festival.
Emogene is survived by her son Bill Hogg and wife Ellen; daughter-in-law Jeanie Hogg; step-daughters Arminda Herzog (Chris), Heidi Randall (Randy), Sherina Hartman; sisters Palma Elkins, Tina McDowell; six grandchildren, Edd Easton-Hogg (Rebekah), Matthew Hogg (Jenny), Michelle Raney (Brian), Jennifer Fowler (Greg), Ryan Hogg (Brittany), Brittany Hogg (David); step- grandchildren Haley, Shelby, Matthew, Kinsey and Kamryn; 15 great grandchildren. In addition she is survived by numerous relatives, friends and church family.
Funeral Service 11:00 AM Monday Oct. 9 at the Berea Baptist Church. Pastor Kevin Slemp officiated and burial followed in Berea Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Edd Easton-Hogg, Matthew Hogg, Brian Raney, Greg Fowler, Ryan Hogg and David Canada. Honorary Pallbearers were John Justice, Dan Ball; the Philathea Sunday School Class Members Opal Leffer, Pauline Oliver, Heidi Randall, Michelle Rowse, Ruth Rowse, Glenna Barger, Virginia Farmer, Reba Fothergill, Linda Leek, Susie Kilburn; Hospice Fundraiser Team Members Donna Angel, Teresa Centers and Lonnie Reppert.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Berea Baptist Church, 310 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403 or Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
