Dr. Linda K. Ballard passed away January 20. 2023.
Visitation will be 6;00PM – 8:00PM Friday February 3, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Berea at Middletown with funeral services beginning 11:00AM Saturday February 4, 2023. Rev. J.K. Cunningham will be officiating. You may view the service live at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
