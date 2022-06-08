Dr. Phillip T. North sadly passed away on June 4 after a brief battle with a brain tumor. His loving wife and best friend Dr. Tamala North was by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip R. and Wilma J. North. Surviving members of his family include his brother Douglas (Priscilla) and sister Patricia (William) Hastings. Also surviving are his children, Christopher (Kacy), Jennifer, Phillip J. (Colleen), and his “bonus son” Ryan (Savannah). He leaves behind five grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Kira, Alexander, Hudson, Bryce, and Evelyn.
Phillip graduated from Center High School, in Kansas City, MO and was appointed to the United States Air Force Academy where he graduated in 1972, “Best in Blue.” He was then accepted to, and graduated from, The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Phillip went on to achieve the rank of Colonel while serving his country as a general surgeon in the USAF for over 17 years before opening his own practice in Ohio. Most recently he served as a primary care physician for the Veteran’s Administration in the Berea VA Clinic. He loved taking care of his Veterans and brothers and sisters in service. He recently retired with 22 years of federal service.
Phillip achieved many things in his life. Among them included his PADI certification, private pilot’s license, and becoming a Mason. He had several hobbies but birding, cooking, fly fishing, and singing were his favorites. His fun claim to fame was that he was once paid to sing with the San Antonio Opera. Over the years Phillip participated in numerous community theater musicals as an actor, director, sound technician, makeup artist, stage manager, and set construction.
Phillip was an ardent supporter of The Croswell Opera House, a community theater in Adrian, MI. His family requests that memorial contributions be sent to The Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian, MI. 49221. Condolences via cards, messages, to the family can be dropped off or sent to Davis & Powell, 616 Chestnut St., Berea, KY 40403. The family will plan a memorial event to be held next summer.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.