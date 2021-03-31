Citizen obituary

Dr. Shirley B. Meece was born in Berea, Kentucky, October 2, 1929.  She passed away March 28, 2021 in Campbellsville, Kentucky. 

Memorial services were at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. J. Alvin Hardy & Rev. Dave Walters. Burial followed at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, Russell Springs, Kentucky.

Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

