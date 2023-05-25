Dream big!

I
t’s been more than three decades since I obtained my high school diploma.
At that time, I had not idea where my career path would have taken me. I hadn’t settled on a career and had three to four ideas in mind. One of
them was becoming a restaurant manager since I had worked in the food service business all through high school while also playing basketball at Berea Community High School.
If I wasn’t at practice, I was working and didn’t mind putting in the extra time to help my parents pay for my insurance at the time. It was the least I could do considering they made sure I had a vehicle to drive and rewarded me for my hard work and dedication to work, job and sports.
A lot of students will make that same journey this week after graduation from high school. Some may have a career path already craved out, while it will take others a little longer. With that decision, it also comes with creating your own identity.
During high school, I took a newspaper class for two years and learned the basics of journalism from Brenda Lambert. I wrote mostly sports articles and that was a starting point to my journalism career. One day, I just stopped by a local newspaper outlet and asked if they needed help covering sports events in the county. I also attended classes part-time at Eastern Kentucky, was a morning supervisor at Hardee’s and worked sporting events in the evening. The sacrifice led to an eventual career in journalism.
The journey began in 1992 and has featured many twists and turns, but I kept my eyes on the road ahead and never looked back. The best decision of my career came in 2001 when I took a job as design editor at the Winchester Sun and learned the ropes of journalism from the best in the business.
The move wasn’t any easy one, but it turned out to the one that God had intended to further enhance my career in the field of journalism. The good Lord sees the road ahead even though it’s hard to fathom the future while stuck in neutral.
When it comes to any decision, I have prayed about any given situation. Sometimes I followed my guts, while other times I stepped out in faith, which is the hardest steps to take in life, but truly worth it once you take that first leap.
I’ve covered and written about events that I could only dream about. Those experiences took me places that I couldn’t have envisioned when my career began 34 years ago.
Hats off to this year’s graduates. Don’t be afraid to dream. Don’t be afraid to step out in faith and always trust God in your career decision-making.
That’s has been and always will be my formula for success.
