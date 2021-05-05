Skills Camp

The Madison Southern boys basketball team hosted a one-day skills camp Saturday at Southern and Shannon Johnson Elementary School. Some 30 kids between the first and eight grade participated in a variety of skills, including ball handling, dribble moves, passing and catching fundamentals, shooting techniques and drills and passing and cutting. The camp featured instruction from Southern head coach Austin Newton, his staff as well as current and former Eagle players In above photo, Newton looks in as Carson Mays practices his ball-handling skills against Elijah Hatton at Madison Southern High School Saturday morning. (Photo by Mike Moore)

Tags

Recommended for you