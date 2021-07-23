Druther's still thriving in Campbellsville

A
simple post drew a lot of interest.
As a member of the Kentucky Press Association Board of Directors, our quarterly meetings take us to various parts of the state. Our summer meeting last Friday was held at Campbellsville University, my first official visit to Taylor County. To my knowledge, the county isn’t named after any member of my family, but I admit, Taylor County does have a ring to it.
I took the backroad trail, because the GPS on my phone told me it was the quickest way to get to there. However, the quickest doesn’t always mean the best, even though I enjoyed driving through the backroads and passing through an Amish settlement somewhere near Lebanon and Casey County, I’m really not sure, but it was pretty neat seeing the horse and buggy travelers sharing the highway.
Upon arrival, I came across a Druther’s Restaurant, the last one of its kind on the planet.
At 10:30 a.m. it was packed and I decided to go in and reminisce. I posted a photograph Druther’s Restaurant on my personal Facebook page, and folks flocked the post with comments. Some of them were happy a Druther’s still was in existence in the United States.
Truthfully, I didn’t know Druther’s was so popular in its prime.
Many followers asked if they still served Fried Chicken and as far as I know, they do, because it was on a menu board. The entrance and dining area looked the same as it did more than three decades ago before Druther’s swapped its name in favor of Dairy Queen and converted its menu to the DQ brand.
I ordered a soft drink and walked around downtown for about an hour before going to the meeting. I had never been to Campbellsville and I was impressed with he shops and cleanliness of the stores and shops located in the downtown area.
It was refreshing to see a downtown so vibrant and apprealing, and it was a pretty sight — a bookstore, coffee store and an old-fashioned soda pop machine featuring Coke products and Ski.
I browsed through a sporting goods store and purchased a T-shirt with the Campbellsville University logo embroidered on the front and then drove off to campus for the board meeting. We had a catered meal of Chick-Fil-A, one of my favorite restaurant chains.
Looking back, I wish I would have grabbed a box of fried chicken before driving back to Berea, because for old time sake, I would have rather went to Druther’s.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher
of the Berea Citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.