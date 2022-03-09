Gary Dubois is an artist with a unique talent. He has a distinct skill for shaping and crafting works of art from a canvas of stone.
“I’ve been artistic all my life, but it never developed into a vocation,” Dubois said. “I’ve worked mostly in graphics, and media, with art as a side hobby. Sculpture was always of interest to me, but because my life has been quite transient it wasn’t practical to get into bulky, infrastructure dependent art like ceramics or such. I admired stone sculptors, but I was afraid of removal media like that — too unforgiving. It’s like drawing with a magic marker, you can’t make corrections. So, until the “bug” actually bit I would have laughed at the very notion of carving stone.”
Finally, Dubois dived into the challenge of sculpting stone in 2016 when his family decided on making each other homemade Christmas gifts.
“I’d found some broken roofing slates in the back yard, so I made ornaments by engraving simple Christmas scenes on them,” he said. “Intrigued, I gathered a few small rocks, and on the side of one, I carved a simple relief (of a leaf). And somewhere in that 30-minute experiment something just opened up inside of me.”
Dubois went on to add, “I asked a friend who does stone countertops if he had some scraps I could experiment with, and he sent me home with a variety of stone pieces. At first, I found the very limited dimensions of the slabs to be quite frustrating. But once I accepted the limitations and applied my creativity within those constraints, I discovered wonderful things I never would have thought of otherwise. In fact, my first two carvings were in the development of the Leaf-on-Water idea.”
In 2019, prior to the pandemic, Dubois was accepted into the Kentucky Arts Council Program.
“My first market event with them was to be the March 2020 event in Lexington,” he recalled. “However, the night before setup, everything shut down.”
The pandemic hasn’t had much of an affect on Dubois’ journey as a sculptor, simply because it is initially the only world he has professionally dealt with. Currently his favorite piece to date, is one of his first.
“My most favorite piece is one of the very first stone carvings I did, ‘Leaf on Water,’” he said. “It’s my masterpiece to date. Yet I find each new carving to be an adventure. Every stone has its own idiosyncrasies and challenges and I look forward to discovering the wonders hidden inside. The endless variety of colors, patterns and characteristics of the different stones never ceases to amaze me.”
Dubois will be a featured artist in this year’s upcoming Kentucky Crafted Market. The event will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park at Alltech Arena March 12-13. The event will be free to the public.
The Kentucky Crafted Market is known for highlighting prestigious and assorted styles of artwork from artists throughout the Commonwealth. Dubois is hopeful of the many doors the show could open for him as an artist.
“The Kentucky Arts Council and the Kentucky Crafted Market is pretty particular about quality standards and uniqueness, so I was gratified by their positive response my work,” he said. “I’m still so new to this as a business venture and I’m still finding my way into the market. With the pandemic limiting strategic physical market exposure I wonder who sees my work. However, it is encouraging when I hear from a customer who turns out to be a professional art advisor in New York City, or when an interior design studio in CA contacts me about a project, or a high-end lighting company asks me to work on a chandelier. So, I guess my work is getting out there and is being seen and appreciated.
“My discovery of stone has been an awakening and fulfilling experience for me. Working with discarded stone began out of necessity but has become central. This work gives me joy on many levels. Intuitively I feel my craft is unique, resonates with many, and has an edifying message to offer.”
