Dustin Linville, 31, sone of Luke and Sherri Woodall Linville, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Berea.

Funeral services will be conducted on November 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea with Rev. Ken Felty Officiating.  Visitation will be November 12, 2020 from 9:30 am until 2 pm at the funeral home. 

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Nov 12
First Visitation
Thursday, November 12, 2020
9:30AM-2:00PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
Nov 12
Service
Thursday, November 12, 2020
2:00PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
