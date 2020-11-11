Dustin Linville, 31, sone of Luke and Sherri Woodall Linville, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Berea.
Funeral services will be conducted on November 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea with Rev. Ken Felty Officiating. Visitation will be November 12, 2020 from 9:30 am until 2 pm at the funeral home.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
