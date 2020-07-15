Dustin Rydale Davidson, 19, of Paint Lick, died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Madison County, born December 29, 2000, son of Donnie Rydale and Amy Croucher Davidson. Dustin was a 2019 Madison Southern High School Graduate, where he was active in FFA and MSHS Fishing Team and attended Fairview Baptist Church. He held a Welding Certificate with state-wide certification from Somerset Community College and was currently an HVAC Technician with Mobley Heating and Air. Dustin loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and hanging with “his crew”.Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Berea Cemetery with Bro. William Dooley and Bro. Vaughn Rasor officiating.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
