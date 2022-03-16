Dwyer optimistic as Eagles’ baseball season begins

By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
The Madison Southern Eagles will have a new skipper at the helm of its baseball team, but he’s no stranger to the program. Jared Dwyer takes over a team that went 7-23 last year, but the new coach says there is plenty of talent to turn things around.
“The question of how we can flip the switch can be answered by (the players),” Dwyer said. “The work they’ve been putting in since fall and seeing these guys commit to what we’re doing and buying in has been incredible. I cannot compliment the older guys enough with how they have stepped up and are leading the way for the younger guys.”
Dwyer has a good read on the team after spending the previous three seasons as an assistant for Southern.
The cupboard isn’t bare, as the Eagles lost one senior from a year ago.
“We have players who have played since their freshman year, and we have a couple of transfers coming in that will help us,” Dwyer said. “Hayden Cain is going to be a big force for us this year. We’re expecting Carson Livers to have a big year, as well.”
Dwyer is confident the team will be more competitive this year simply because of the varsity experience.
The pitching staff will each have a role to play in 2022, and there are plenty of good arms Dwyer and rely on, including Caleb Cobb, Corey Causey and Cain.
“We’ve been preaching to our guys to dive into their role,” Dwyer said. “Right now, we don’t have a guy who can go out there and give me seven (innings). But I have guys who can go out there and give me one and two innings. We also have some guys who can go out and give me four or five (innings).”
Defensively, Dwyer said the Eagles are as deep as he’s seen in his four years with the program.
Southern has guys who can hit it in the gaps and provide some pop, at the plate.
Kaden Carrwhite will be a good gap driver, Dwyer said. In addition, the coach said Causey, Cain, Mason Himes and Eli Woods are skilled at putting the bat on the ball. Livers, Cobb and Zach Morrison can provide the pop at any moment, Dwyer added.
The players are excited about Southern’s potential in 2022.
“We have a bunch of returning players who know how this program runs,” Causey said. “We know what the coach is expecting of us, and we’re on top of things right now.”
Eli Woods said unity is a battle cry for 2022.
“We’re working together as a team,” he said. “We are working together and eyeing the same goal.
• Berea Pirates baseball Coach Steve Bailey acknowledged that his team is still young, but that doesn’t mean they are devoid of talent as they look to improve on a 3-18 record last year.
“We lost one senior from last year. We’re still young. We only have two seniors on the team this year – Cameron Burkhart and Alex Clark.”
What his team lacks in experience is making up for it with hard work, and Bailey feels it will pay off with results this year.
“I’m seeing a difference from last year,” Bailey said. “We’ve had several good practices and we have Billy Strife who came over from Madison Southern. He’s going to be a solid pitcher for us this year. I feel like we have three solid pitchers this year, whereas in the past we might have only had one or two. So, I’m liking what I’m seeing.”
Bailey said he’s been impressed with the team’s desire and unselfishness as they’ve put in the work, no matter the weather conditions.
“We’ve been out on the field since early February, so we’ve been working hard, and everyone is buying into what the coaches are telling them,” he said. “We’ve had plenty of days where we’ve had to dress warm, and I have a key to the lights, so we’ve been out here when the sun has gone down working.”
Bailey said Berea would not be an easy mark in 2022, and it will be a team that will surprise some people this year.
Along with Strife, Berea’s pitching staff will look for Cameron Thompson and Ty Thompson.
“Cam was our primary pitcher last year and Ty Thompson will be out there for us,” Bailey said. “(Ty Thompson) has gotten a lot stronger from lifting during football season. He’s done a good job learning the mechanics.”
Tommy Banderman and Jason Coburn will also see some innings, Bailey said.
The strength of the team will be at the plate, Bailey said.
“Ty Thompson has shown a lot of power in batting practice,” Bailey said. “He’s hit several over the fence. Cam bats lefty, and he had one of the top batting averages last year. I’m expecting Billy Strife to be solid for us, too.”
Berea’s team goals are modest, Bailey said.
“The last few years, these guys have only won four or five games, so we would like to see those wins reach double figures,” he said.
